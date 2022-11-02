Reitegro of the Medici no vax, Puglia case erupts – Health

The reintegration of doctors and health workers who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 in hospitals is part of the controversy. The action is activated and will take a short time, But the “Apulia case” broke out: The district has, in fact, announced that it will maintain the regional law that provides for the obligation to also vaccinate against Covid for health workers, and the response of the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato will arrive immediately: The rule will be challenged, he declares. He responded closely to the region’s president, Michele Emiliano, by calling for the undersecretary to resign, calling it “inappropriate”. Campania also announced a hard line.

In Puglia, the law requiring health workers to be vaccinated against Covid “is in place and is still in force”, the regional health advisor reiterates. Rocco Palace. Regional law states that unvaccinated health workers cannot come into contact with at-risk patients admitted to hospitals. Indeed, the law states that “in order to prevent and control transmission of infection to patients, their families, other operators and the community,” the Puglia region defines “sections in which access is permitted only to operators who have complied with the indications of the applicable National Vaccination Prevention Plan.” Vaccine commitment for health care staff in Puglia relates not only to Covid, but to 10 other vaccines, the same vaccines also provided for in the national plan. A rule that appears to contravene the ruling adopted by the CDM suspending the vaccination obligation for health professionals, about which Gemmato has announced an appeal.

Emiliano’s answer ready: “Gemmato is an old politician and he must know that between national and provincial laws in competing matters such as health care, there is no hierarchical relationship which makes the former prevail over the latter, unless there is a violation of the powers of Parliament. But the latter must be challenged on Immediately by the government, which did not happen in our case, because the law in question was for the year 2021.”

Campania also makes a choice inspired by more wisdom: In fact, a directive signed by President Vincenzo de Luca has been sent to the directors-general of local health authorities and hospitals, according to which “it is necessary to limit the use of unvaccinated health workers, and to protect the health of patients and vaccinated workers”. Therefore, it is stated that “necessary measures aimed at countering any hypothesis of infection, and avoiding direct contact of unvaccinated individuals with patients” will be taken.

But Health Minister Orazio Schillaci highlights the return of these doctors to hospitals. “I was based on the fact that today the scenario is completely different and – he explained – there is a serious shortage of personnel: it is true that the number of doctors reassigned will be about 4 thousand, but in the meantime we have started to make them available to health departments. And the individual health departments will decide on this, and evaluate better A place where returning doctors can go to work.” The president of the Federation of Health and Hospitals Companies (Viaso) Giovanni Migliori will confirm that the reintegration will take place quickly, already within the week. But he asserts, “We’re talking about small numbers: it’s a matter of a few units per hospital because most of the unvaccinated doctors are self-employed.” Chief Medical Officer (Fnomceo) Filippo Agnelli also does the calculations, and highlights that there are already 1,878 doctors who can return to service. He says that as of October 31 “there were 4,004 physicians and dentists suspended, of whom 3,543 are physicians, 461 dentists, and 325 double-registered. However, given the age of the suspension, 47% of the 3,543 physicians, they say 1,665, are aged over He is 68 and is therefore out of the National Health Service.” Instead, the nurses to be brought back are about 2,600 and 1,194 pharmacists.

Covid and Gemato: ‘No gifts for not tampering with fax, let’s take a scientific approach’

Fnomceo: It’s not risky to re-enter Doctors do not vax

“The return of unvaccinated doctors to work at this time is not fraught with risks. Article 32 of the constitution requires Parliament to determine the balance between the rights of the individual and the rights of society in health matters. During the Covid emergency, all parties, except from the Brothers of Italy, have invoked the spread of community law. Now the trend of the disease has changed, and for this reason the government is proposing to Parliament the adoption of a law that restores the correct functioning of Article 32 of the Constitution.” This was stated by the National President of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Agnelli, speaking of halting the vaccination obligation for health workers. In response to the question regarding the Puglia law, which keeps unvaccinated doctors away from the most vulnerable departments, Agnelli added that “there is no conflict between national and regional standards. It does not stop work, but rather prevents unvaccinated doctors from working in the wards that are most at risk.” In Puglia, unvaccinated doctors can only be excluded from certain departments. “National standards during the emergency worked well – Agnelli -. We had an average of 80 deaths a month, which was stopped by this law. But now the epidemiological situation is allowing to return to normal. Masks and caution will remain.”