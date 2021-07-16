Regional financial support for family savings

The accrual plan can start in the first year or in the second or third year of high school or vocational training for your children.

Access to the contribution is easy, it will be enough:

Opening a savings book, current account, capital accumulation plan (PAC) or insurance policies;

Payment of a stipend for each academic year, by August 31, for a period of 3-5 years prior to enrollment in post-diploma courses, thus accumulating a lump sum of €3,000-6,000;

To have, at the time of enrollment in a post-diploma study programme, an ISEE index between 23.001 and 32,000 euros (or an ISEE less than 23,000 but with an ISPE greater than 50,000 euros).

This is an important measure if we consider that if the family saves between 3000 and 6000 euros in the secondary school years, when the student enrolls in a post-diploma study track, whether in Trentino, outside the province or abroad, he will be able to. To receive regional public aid up to twice the amount saved.

The scholarship application must be submitted to the district offices in the year of registration for post-diploma courses. A call is published each year with the methods and dates of application.

The current year of savings formation must be paid by August 31, 2021.

To find out more: https://www.provincia.tn.it/Servizi/Contributo-per-il-sostegno-agli-studi-post-diploma or call 0461 491377.