Reggio Emilia, the “Reggio Team” of the Sports Foundation triumphs over Texas Gazzetta di Reggio

Reggio Emilia “An unforgettable experience, linked to a lifestyle completely different from ours, but it left something in our hearts that we will remember forever.”

The guys from “Team Reggio” who are the heroes of the mission are very excited and full of adrenaline. Fort WorthTexas. They had crossed the ocean and were now familiar with the new age, the vast spaces, and the different customs of the United States.

Young people from Reggio Emilia, led by Mauro Rosepresident Sports institution The Municipality of Reggio Emilia – which has promoted the experience, just as in recent years it has favored international events and exchanges linked to sports and education for various disciplines and sports associations – is witnessing an international exchange involving 19 13-year-olds from 17 different local swimming clubs (Reggiana Nuoto, Olimpia Bibbiano, Onda della Pietra Castelnovo Monti and Coopernuoto) followed by the Reggio Emilia coach Riccardo Sassi. The young people train with the athletes of the Texan Sigma swimming team (which participated in the last International Tricolor Games), guests of some local families.

Exchanges such as these target cities and towns linked to Reggio and the province and are organised in collaboration with E35 FoundationThe Team Reggio project coincides with the 40th anniversary of the signing of the twin city agreement between the municipality and the city of Fort Worth in 2025. The swimming delegation met with athletes and swimmers of the same age from Sigma Swimming. , experienced the Texas culture in full and then met with representatives from the sister cities of Fort Worth and the local government. In these hours, the Reggio team will be in San Antonio and Houston and will visit the NASA Space Center in Houston.

Luca Vecarelli, He is 15 years old, has been swimming since he was four and attends the Spallanzani Sports High School. Luca “I am very excited about this experience, also because it is my first trip alone. I feel like I have grown up, and being here is a step towards maturity. And I really love America and sharing this lifestyle with my friends.”

purple straw He particularly appreciates the comparison with American children, “whose style is very different from ours, but swimming is the same for everyone. The differences lie in the routine: it is very different in training and habits. The times are basically different: here dinner and breakfast are eaten at different times. Moreover, unless it is very hot and you go home, their social life is very intense and takes place outside.”

Beatrice Tarasconi, 14 years old, praises the welcome “from the families who received us. They picked us up at the airport and took us to eat traditional chicken. It was like living in a movie.” Sarah R. “She was fascinated by the ‘big spaces.’ You might have to drive to different destinations, but once you get there, everything is fine… Then in Texas, the approach between people is very kind. We alternated training with fun.”

Emma Grassigli and Chiara Lizzari They are from Bibbiano and reveal “a big difference in training: we were used to a 25-meter pool, here we tried a 50-meter pool, and we also learned to do new exercises. We will take home some great memories. The best memory was the first pool party where we all got together, Italians and Americans.”