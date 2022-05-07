Reggie Fils-Aime hates Donkey Konga, thought it would ruin the brand – Nerd4.life

In an interview with G4TV this week, Reggie Phils imthe former president of the American company Nintendo, revealed this in his days Hates Donkey Kongaa rhythm series that originated on Gamecube in the 2000s, which I thought would be such a failure to compromise on the whole Donkey Kong.

“I must tell you, as a CEO, I hated Donkey Konga. I hated him. I fought with our company. I thought it would hurt the Donkey Kong brand. Personally, I didn’t find it much fun to play with. I strongly opposed it,” he says. Fils-Aime later admitted he was wrong, as the first game in the series enjoyed commercial success. However, his dislike for the bongos chain has not changed.

“Do you know what? We released it. The first game I played sold well, but guys I wasn’t a fan of it.”

Donkey Konga is a rhythm game developed by the authors of Taiko no Tatsujin and published by Nintendo on the Gamecube in 2003. The video game requires the use of a special bongos-shaped peripheral, called DK Bongos, and allows it to perform to the beat of the various music of Nintendo games, including Mario and The Legend of Zelda, as well as world music hits including “All the Small Things” by Blink-182 and “99 Red Ballons” by Nina, to name a few.

The game’s success led to two successive editions, Donkey Konga 2, released in Europe in 2005 for Gamecube and Donkey Konga 3, but unfortunately they never made it to our shores.