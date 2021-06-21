Refund: Italian Pnrr Approval Begins, OK Within 24 Hours – Politics

The Italian Pnrr approval process has officially begun. As far as it is learned, the commission has launched the so-called “written procedure”, i.e. the method of approval which does not provide for the actual meeting of the body of commissioners but only the approval of the cabinets in written form.

No further comments are expected on the text, which must therefore be finally approved within 24 hours, which is the standard duration of the approval process.

“Fulfilling Italy’s commitments” on the Rwandan national registry “will be essential, but also difficult”, but “there are favorable conditions with a large parliamentary majority led by the right man at the right time, which is Mario Draghi”. This was stated by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, speaking via video link, at the Second Conference of Taormina and Messina hosted by Taupock.

The European Commission has given the green light to Austria’s recovery and resilience plan, which will bring the country 3.5 billion euros in grants. In its assessment, Brussels notes that the Vienna Plan allocates 59% of the total budget to measures in support of climate goals, including several tax system reforms to spur reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, and 53% in favor of digital transformation. , with “significant investments” in connectivity and a particular interest in the widespread reach of high-speed networks even in underserved and underserved rural areas.