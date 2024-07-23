Reduced Zes Sud tax credit to 17.66 percent

The news leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many companies and their professionals who help them, but unfortunately it was expected.

With the Revenue Agency Provided July 22, 2024Published a few hours ago and signed by the agency’s director, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the percentage of tax credit for investments in the only Special Economic Zone in the South has been determined, which can be effectively used by each beneficiary company. 17,6668% of the required bonus. We remind you that the expected contribution from companies in principle It could have been up to 60%..

We are talking about the contribution in the form of a tax exemption provided for in Article 16 of Legislative Decree 124/2023 intended for companies that make investments between January 1 and November 15, 2024, for the acquisition of capital goods intended for the structures of production plants located in the same Special Economic Zone, that is, in the Southern Regions.

Zes Individual Credit Ratio for South Revenue Agency Allocations as of July 22, 2024

Specifically, the maximum portion of the tax credit that each beneficiary company can use is equal to the tax credit claimed by the last properly filed letter, in the absence of a waiver, multiplied by the percentage declared under the revenue provision that will be issued within 10 days of the deadline for filing the reports.

This percentage is obtained from The relationship between the spending limit and the amount of rewards related to correctly submitted requests

Now, since the total amount of the credit requested with validly submitted applications from 12 June 2024 to 12 July 2024 is EUR 9,452,741,120 and the available resources are EUR 1,670 million, the Revenue Agency’s clause shows that the percentage of the tax credit actually usable by each beneficiary is equal to 17.6668% of the amount of the credit requested (1,670,000,000 / 9,452,741,120).

The usable contribution will be viewable via Tax drawer at the Revenue Agency May be subject to f24 compensation with Tax Code 7034.