Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Search
Economy

Reduced Zes Sud tax credit to 17.66 percent

By: Karen Hines

Date:

The tax credit rate for investments in a single SEZ, which can be effectively used by each beneficiary company, is set at 17.66 percent. In principle, the expected contribution from companies could reach 60 percent.

The news leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many companies and their professionals who help them, but unfortunately it was expected.

With the Revenue Agency Provided July 22, 2024Published a few hours ago and signed by the agency’s director, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the percentage of tax credit for investments in the only Special Economic Zone in the South has been determined, which can be effectively used by each beneficiary company. 17,6668% of the required bonus. We remind you that the expected contribution from companies in principle It could have been up to 60%..

We are talking about the contribution in the form of a tax exemption provided for in Article 16 of Legislative Decree 124/2023 intended for companies that make investments between January 1 and November 15, 2024, for the acquisition of capital goods intended for the structures of production plants located in the same Special Economic Zone, that is, in the Southern Regions.

Zes Individual Credit Ratio for South
Revenue Agency Allocations as of July 22, 2024

Specifically, the maximum portion of the tax credit that each beneficiary company can use is equal to the tax credit claimed by the last properly filed letter, in the absence of a waiver, multiplied by the percentage declared under the revenue provision that will be issued within 10 days of the deadline for filing the reports.

This percentage is obtained from The relationship between the spending limit and the amount of rewards related to correctly submitted requests

Now, since the total amount of the credit requested with validly submitted applications from 12 June 2024 to 12 July 2024 is EUR 9,452,741,120 and the available resources are EUR 1,670 million, the Revenue Agency’s clause shows that the percentage of the tax credit actually usable by each beneficiary is equal to 17.6668% of the amount of the credit requested (1,670,000,000 / 9,452,741,120).

See also  110% superbonus flop, this is what happens

The usable contribution will be viewable via Tax drawer at the Revenue Agency May be subject to f24 compensation with Tax Code 7034.

To receive free email tax information updates regarding the latest news, tax benefits and employment, interested readers can: Subscribe to our newsletter for freeOne tax update per day via email Monday through Sunday at 1pm.

Previous article
August Zodiac Signs | The Month of Fire for Leo and These 3 Other Signs: Passion Finally Burns Out

Popular

More like this

August Zodiac Signs | The Month of Fire for Leo and These 3 Other Signs: Passion Finally Burns Out

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
According to the zodiac, August will be a real...

Luna, the discovery is entirely Italian.

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
A historic discovery reveals the existence of a structure...

The Di Lorenzo Napoli Case, and Finally Giuffredi’s Words. The Agent Explains Everything

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -
Full river, Mario Giuffrediagent Giovanni Di Lorenzowho spoke again...

Cloud-only Xbox Game Pass subscription coming from Microsoft?

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Microsoft will think about it....

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

August Zodiac Signs | The Month of Fire for Leo and These 3 Other Signs: Passion Finally Burns Out

Entertainment 0
According to the zodiac, August will be a real...

Luna, the discovery is entirely Italian.

Science 0
A historic discovery reveals the existence of a structure...

The Di Lorenzo Napoli Case, and Finally Giuffredi’s Words. The Agent Explains Everything

Sport 0
Full river, Mario Giuffrediagent Giovanni Di Lorenzowho spoke again...

© News Net Nebraska