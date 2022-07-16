Record heat coming, driven by African cyclone – Chronicle

July 16, 2022

ETIO: ROME (ANSA) – ROME, July 15 – The sixth heat wave of 2022, driven by a new African cyclone, is starting to show its effects in the Iberian Peninsula, with peaks between 45 and 46 degrees. iLMeteo.it reported this, noting that the new heat wave could raise thermal zero to a height of 4800 metres, i.e. the altitude above which the temperature is less than zero. The anticyclone coming from Africa is expected to reach Germany, Denmark and Great Britain, and in the next few days temperatures will reach 40 degrees in Paris, 37 in London and 30 in Dublin. In Italy, the African anti-cyclone could already begin to appear today, with temperatures ranging between 37 and 38 degrees in Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, and continue for a period “at best it could last until the middle of next week, at worst even at the end of July “. During the weekend, the heat will also extend to the southern and central regions

