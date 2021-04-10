Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledges Ukraine’s support for peace efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now intervened in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. At his meeting with his Ukrainian opponent, he offered him a chance.

Nearby Russian troop movements are given Ukraine Is looking for its president Volodymyr Selenskiz Assistance from Black Sea neighbors and NATO member Turkey. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan He received Zhelensky in Istanbul on Saturday and assured him of all support for peace efforts at a meeting that lasted more than three hours.

Erdogan described the recent escalation of the conflict as worrying and called for a resolution to the conflict based on the Minsk agreement.

NATO is concerned

Erdogan, who has a close relationship with the Russian president, said he was “ready to provide any support needed.” Vladimir Putin Maintains. The Minsk Peace Accord was negotiated in 2015 with German and French assistance.

Western nations and NATO have expressed concern about the Russian approach. According to unconfirmed reports, the Moscow government is moving the tanks to the border areas and to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. The government in Moscow is talking about defensive measures. Most recently, violence has escalated again in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is backing Ukrainian separatists.