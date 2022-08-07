Recalling more than 23,500 cars in the US

Ferrari has reportedly ordered a recall of more than 23,500 cars in the U.S. for problems with brake fluid.
Ferrari would have performed in America A remember That will be involved 23,500 cars It has been sold in the country since 2004 till date. The flaw is about a cap Brake fluidIt does not drain properly, creating a vacuum inside the tank, which can cause a total or partial loss of braking, increasing the risk of injury and accidents.
Some vehicles affected by the council Maranello They would have already shown one Warning light, indicating a 50 percent drop in brake fluid. However, in other samples, the was written “Low brake fluid, take it slow to the dealer”. Finally, a third scenario sound “beep”.
Relevant models
in between Relevant models Ferrari 430s built between March 16, 2005 and September 2010. The intervention also includes: California met from February 13, 2009 to October 23, 2017; 812 Built from 27 September 2017 to 22 July 2022; 612 Scoglitti manufactured between March 30, 2004 and February 28, 2011; F60 USA produced from 19 June 2015 to 23 September 2016; 488 runway Assembled between January 1, 2019 and November 9, 2020.
Some of the recalls include: FF assembled between 1 September 2011 and 24 March 2016; Ferrari Built from 25 July 2013 to 5 December 2017; F12 performed from 10 December 2012 to 19 July 2017; GTC4Lusso Produced between 19 July 2016 and 24 July 2020; Portofino was built from 9 April 2018 to 21 July 2022; F8 meets from 2 August 2019 to 22 July 2022; Rome Produced from 12 May 2020 to 15 July 2022.
The company has already announced that it is ready to resolve the crisis Replacing the tank cap Brake fluid e Updating the operating system If the engine leaks a significant amount of brake fluid, a separate warning should be provided on affected engines. Resellers and owners will be notified of the recall By 24 September 2022.
