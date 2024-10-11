Friday, October 11, 2024
Rebel-25, the primordial “Rebel” galaxy

By: Karen Hines

the Rotating Galaxy Rebel-25which has a hint of an elongated bar structure at its center and well-distributed gas that gives it an ordered appearance, challenges the current understanding of how galaxies form.

a light This galaxy Released when it was just the universe 700 million years. This makes it a primitive galaxy, considering that the estimated age of the universe is 13.8 billion years. Current theories suggest that primordial galaxies appeared small and irregular, then merged together and evolved over billions of years. Rebels – 25 questions in this time range.

Already in previous observations, Rebels-25 showed signs of rotation that excited scientists, but the accuracy of the data was not enough to be sure. Astronomers have correctly identified the structure and motion of the galaxy Observations with radio interferometer Almain the Atacama Desert in Chile, with higher resolution, confirming the record-breaking nature of the galaxy.

Future observations of Rebels-25, along with other discoveries of primordial rotating galaxies, could change our understanding of the evolution of the universe.

Featured Image: Rebels-25 imaged by the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile – Image Credit: Alma (Eso/Naoj/Nrao)/L. Roland et al.

