Real-time thunderstorms in Emilia Romagna

Bologna, 27 August 2024 – Thunderstorm e Hail Today in various parts of the region. A strong disturbance affects the area from Bologna to the province of Forlì-Cesena.

A shower in Bologna Strong thunderAfter lunch, the wind and lightning started in the early afternoon. Soon there was a traffic jam Via the Stalingrad BridgeConnecting the city with the entrances and exits of the Ring Road, Completely blocked. Lines of cars and motorcycles sought shelter under the canopy while a theater of horns blared.

The intense storm mainly affects the northern part of Via Emilia. Airplanes also have inconveniences: reports say A Ryanair flight from Barcelona was grounded (that is, it has already started the landing maneuver and risen to cruising altitude) to proceed to another airport (as well as the flight from Alghero).

The disturbance affects not only the city but also the hilly and provincial areas: heavy rainfall has been reported Castel Maggiore, Borgo Banicale, Santa ViolaBut Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Heavy rain in Bologna: photos via Irnerio (Photo Schicchi)

Hail in Romagna

Large grains Hail They also fell Romagna: Rain at 1.05 pm Forlì motorway area, between Villafranca, San Tome’, Longana, San Leonardo, Santa Maria Nuova di Bertinoro and Ronta. Heavy thunderstorms were also recorded at Lugo e Fenza Back west of Forlì, east of Medicina and above Forlimpopoli, 1.30pm/2pm.

Left: Cars and scooters take shelter in an underground sewer after a heavy storm in Bologna. Right: Live at S.Maria Nuova (FC) (photo by Mattia Minardi)

Prediction: The heat is not over

“The anticyclone will be prevalent from September 3-4 and the temperature will be above average. There will be some episodes of instability during this period,” explains Ambro Meteorological Technician. Roberto Nanni.

“So expect intense heat and widespread humidity for another 10 dayswith above-average temperatures (up to 6 degrees above average in early September). Atmospheric models show a glimmer of hope for the September 5-10 period, when after months of absence we see a hint of an Azores anticyclone fueled by a lunge off the US that could push our way. If that happens, we can bring a cooler core from Iceland.