Ready 40 million if you reach free transfer تحويل

Madrid ( Spain ) – the real Madrid Looking to the future and starting work to ensure, within a year, Kylian Mbappe On free transfer. The French striker, “Marca”, insists that there is no intention to renew the contract that expired with him Paris Saint-Germain In 2022 but intends to honor him until the end and he has already communicated his decision to the club and coach. A situation that the Whites are so willing to take advantage of that they have already sent a rich offer for the player if he arrives without a card: €40m upon signing and €25m per season.

Make way for Mbappe. There is also Halland

After all, Real Madrid have worked in recent weeks precisely to make room for Mbappe in the salary pile: from the sale early The club will earn between 45 and 55 million in addition to providing 20 million in salary annually, as well as miscellaneous CeballosAnd Odegaard NS jovich It looks like they’re saying goodbye, with the club hoping to find a solution even for players like baleAnd Marcelo NS Isco who are no longer compatible with plans and have high salaries. Because there is not only Mbappe in my head Florentino PerezIf for some reason the attack on the French striker fails, the Whites will go straight up Haaland, for which a clause of 75 million euros will be activated in the summer of 2022. But if Mbappe reaches zero, it cannot be ruled out that Real Madrid will go as much to the Norwegian to form an atomic attacking pair.