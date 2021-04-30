Reads and monitors the arrival of the USA Ambassador to Mayor Donati – Chronicle

He is also the mayor of Italian recipient hospitals selected by the United States government, a major donor to the revitalization sector, which came through the United States of International Development (USAID) and is part of a US $ 60 million aid package. In particular, 10 beds were donated to the Florentine Children’s Hospital, 15 …

He is also the mayor of Italian recipient hospitals selected by the United States government, a major donor to the revitalization sector, which came through the United States of International Development (USAID) and is part of a US $ 60 million aid package. In particular, 10 beds, 15 monitors and a state-of-the-art monitoring center for the intensive care unit were donated to the Florentine Children’s Hospital.

“On April 13, we celebrated the 160th anniversary of the relationship between Italy and the United States. Our partnership has played a key role in tackling the global challenges ahead of us, especially with the epidemic. The United States is on one side of the epidemic. Italy today, many times in the past”, in Florence U.S. Ambassador Ragini Gupta explained that she also visited the mayor yesterday. In July 2020, Ms. Gupta accepted the post of Ambassador to the US Embassy in Florence, before which she studied Italian for several months.

“Our support for Italy during the Govt epidemics – the ambassador continued – includes tens of thousands of dollars in health, humanitarian and economic assistance provided by the US government. I am delighted that the mayor will receive this donation from the US government. I have a noble mission. Donating this medical equipment to the mayor will strengthen the capacity of the hospital, and the city of Florence in response to the current crisis and future threats to public health. ”

“We are indebted to the respect and friendship given to us by the US Consulate in Florence, which led to the appointment of the Mayor as a contributor – said Alberto Sanobini, Director General of the Mayor’s Children’s Hospital.