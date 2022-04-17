Rbc Heritage, Cantlay USA – Leading the ANSA Golf

(ANSA) – ROME, April 16 – In the United States, Patrick Cantley took the stage, with a 67 (-4) total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, flying above the ‘RBC tradition. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, American Cantley – the best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup – was overtaken by second-seeded Robert Strep with 135 (-7). He battled for third place (136, -6) at Harbor Town Golf Links (bar 71), which was shared by Americans Cameron Dringale, Aaron Wise, Cameron Young and Joel Dahmen, in addition to Eric van Roen of South Africa. In the top 10, Jordan Spy is in eighth place with 137 (-5) of the big names. Colin Morikawa of California (World No. 2) finished 20th with 34 / o 140 (-2). Justin Thomas climbed to the top, but is far from number one in the rankings. Eighth in the world, he is 43 / o with 141 (-1) and 141 (equal) ahead of Stewart Zinc (current champion), 56 / o.

In special eliminations in South Carolina, Australian Cameron Smith and American Dustin Johnson left the scene with the same score (143, +1) at fifth and ninth in the world qualifying rankings, respectively. (Handle).

