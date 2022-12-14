Ray tracing update available – Multiplayer.it

As previously announced, GTA5 on me PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Received in these hours the update that offers Ray tracing And other technical improvements, through Patch 1.004 Available on both console families and on PC.

The ray tracing reflections update was announced last week with a December arrival, but it appears to have already been released, as patch notes 1.004 mention the addition of ray tracing applied to reflections, among other features.

On the other hand, it seems that the results of this update are already there Visible Easily, as evidenced by some of the tweets. In the example above, for example, it’s easy to see how ray tracing increases the accuracy of reflections and manages lights, as well as in the visual below.

In particular, puddles and metal or wet surfaces get additional refractive effects and reflections, as do car bodies. Moreover, with the addition of this technology, it is possible to see your car or character reflected on reflective surfaces, such as the windows of some skyscrapers.

Obviously, this is a rather marginal addition, but it increases the graphic quality of a game that, almost 10 years after its original release, still manages to impress with its complexity and vastness of the reproduced world.