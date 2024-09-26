Raoul Bova ended up under the knife, an indispensable operation: unfortunately there was nothing else to be done.

Raoul Bova returns to be the undisputed hero of the scene, but this time for a very different reason than usual: the actor ended up under the knife for a delicate operation that put him seriously on the line.

2024 has been a very intense year for us. Raul Bovamarked by a long string of work projects that kept him constantly in the spotlight.

Suffice it to say that in recent months there has been nothing but talk about the actor, especially after the spread of photos taken at the famous filming location. Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The participation in the series amazed not only the Italian public, but also the international public who were able to appreciate the role played by Bova in the plot.

The actor played the role of director and advertiser Giancarlo, who begins a relationship with the beautiful Sylvie. However, after the huge success of the series, news arrived that immediately worried fans.

Fear for Raoul Bova: The actor ends up under the knife

As previously mentioned, the summer of 2024 was very busy for Raoul Bova, who is always ready to take on new challenges and projects. However, his professional commitments came to an abrupt halt, as the actor, according to reports in the Italian press, had to give up several appointments due to an urgent operation.

The news spread quickly, especially since Bova was among the most anticipated guests at the Magna Grecia Film Festival.Unfortunately, he had to withdraw, much to the disappointment of the fans who were waiting to meet him.

Necessary intervention: Raul Bova reveals all

On that occasion, it was Raoul Bova himself who broke the silence and clarified what was really happening, sending a direct message to his fans on social media. The actor revealed that he had undergone knee surgery at the Gemili Hospital in Rome, explaining his inability to participate in the planned events.

After his resignation.. Raul Bova posted a long message on social media. To reassure his audience:It’s not a serious condition. I had an operation to improve my condition and I will be better. I’m very sorry, I would have liked to celebrate and smile with you. I would have liked to swim in the Calabrian sea and see wonderful thingsWith these words, Raul Bova wanted to reassure the public, confirming that he is recovering and that he will soon return to devote himself to his projects stronger than before.