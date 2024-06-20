Ralph Lauren: Team USA uniform

Ralph Lauren has unveiled the official Team USA uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, returning for the ninth time as the official supplier of Team USA to outfit the country’s best and brightest athletes. Bringing the legacy of athletic elegance into the modern era, Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms celebrate classic styles made to be loved and last for generations, showcasing iconic American style on an unprecedented global stage. “Ralph Lauren is deeply honored to define the look of the American delegation that will represent our country at one of the most famous and historically rich events in the world. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer in the intersection of style and sport: the verve, passion, and self-expression in sport have been a point of inspiration.” Central to our brand since the creation of the iconic Polo brand in 1967. This summer, David Lauren, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren, said: “Paris is the place where fashion and sport meet on the world stage with a global audience and this is a very exciting proposition.” Ralph Lauren’s Team USA collection is inspired by the dynamic and vibrant host city of Paris and the rich heritage of Olympic and Paralympic sports and embraces the patriotic spirit reflected in the red, white and blue color palette.

The 2024 Opening Ceremony uniform is an ultra-modern take on a tailored look, featuring a classic single-breasted wool blazer with red and white lapels and a striped oxford shirt, unexpectedly teamed with tapered jeans and classic suede pumps. The 2024 Closing Ceremony uniform is defined by a motorcycle-style sports jacket paired with white denim and a polo shirt from the brand’s custom Create Your Own program, made with an innovative flat knitting technique aimed at minimizing excess fabric waste. Every piece of uniform is proudly made in the USA. “Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only embody the essence of American style, but also the spirit and pride of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. “As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, these iconic apparel serve as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will cheer them on.” Ralph Lauren developed the Team USA collection by carefully evaluating materials and production options. The Village Clothing collection is committed to investing in innovative ways to reduce the use of raw materials, and features the brand’s first 100% recycled cotton polo shirt, which uses NFW CLARUS® technology to create a timeless icon that can be worn year after year, from generation to generation. To the generation.

The designs in the collection, including Team USA’s opening and closing ceremonial uniforms, are made from recycled polyester and Responsible Wool (RWS) certified wool produced in the United States, among other materials. Featuring bold graphics, custom prints, bold color blocks and classic stripes, Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Commemorative Village apparel collection features signature styles and silhouettes, including sport jackets, polo shirts, vintage-style rugby shirts and the classic American flag jacket. Team USA Opening and Closing Ceremony apparel and a collection of Team USA apparel and accessories are available today at RalphLauren.com, TeamUSAShop.com and in stores across the U.S. and France.