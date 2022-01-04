Rain, snow and a sudden drop in temperature. Related Areas 3B Meteo

January 4, 2022

Rain, snow and a sudden drop in temperature.

Noah French January 4, 2022
Anticyclone, immediate removal. The average westerly currents already operating in our western parts during these hours will be just before entering. The North Atlantic hurricane is expected to begin in the north on Wednesday. Operated by a large barometric depression extending to capture the Mediterranean, it would qualify. Determine and destroy the counter-hurricane that has been dominating our latitudes since the end of 2021. Finally supports a decisive mixture of air. It will be withdrawn Rain in the north and snow in the Alps, The day of Epiphany is getting worse as it moves to the central and a part of the south. Determine the cool air pushing forward A sharp drop in temperature From north to south. Here are the details:

Weather Evolution January 5/6
Weather Evolution January 5/6

Weather Wednesday. Disruption of traffic to the north Extended rainfall and rainfall from northwest to Trivandrum, Intensity in Liguria, Lombardy-Veneto sector and Friuli Viji is also weak in Romagna. Name In the Alps from an altitude of 700/1000 m, but decreases in the evening to lower altitudes and valley sites. During the day it already improves in the northwest, and even in the evening large misspellings occur. This is getting worse in Tuscany as well It will rain and rain in Umbria, inland up to March and Lazio, and in the evening up to the Tyrrhenian region under the peninsula. Snow in the central-northern Apennines From 1000/1200m to hilly in the evening in the Tuscan-Emilion sector. The sun is higher in the Adriatic and other parts of the south.

Weather Wednesday 5 January
Weather Wednesday 5 January

Weather Epiphany. It will clear in the north and return Except for snowfall over the Emilian Abyss at mountainous heights and some more rain in Romagna. Day Unstable in central Italy, Sardinia, the lower Tyrrhenian and large islands, With showers and showers e Snowfall on the Apennines 500/800m, sometimes at a lower altitude in the north at the beginning of the day. However, starting in Tuscany there will be progress in the medium-high Tyrrhenian Sea with large letters in the evening. The conditions are slight Veil high in lower Adriatic and Ionian regions. Temperatures are dropping significantly across Italy. Click here for the weekend trend.

