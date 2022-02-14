February 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rain and sleet are going on, but the worst is yet to come. Over the next few hours evolution ILMETEO.it

Noah French February 14, 2022 2 min read

Direct Weather: Rain and snow in the area, but bad coming. The hour of evolution

Expected time for the next few hoursThe expected chaotic spiral of Valentine’s Day is in Italy And inside The next hour Will bring Rain And Snow In different parts of the country, with Bad weather However, it is scheduled to strike in the afternoon, especially in the evening.

The high pressure that had begun to rule Italy again for a few days was somewhat allayed, leaving room for one Trouble Coming from France is the Atlantic, its most advanced part already affecting the north and some parts of the center. In fact, we report that there will be several clouds with the first weak showers in the north and most of the central areas during these hours. These are signs that something is changing in the weather forecast and the day St. Valentine So as the bells go on it will deteriorate further.

It started to snow at this hour Valle d’Aosta Mainly in the southern valleys towards the Piedmont border. So it snows Valgrisenche, Val di Rhemes, Cogne and Champorcher. Piedmont also flakes, dry snow in places like the first centimeters Parthenocia, Clavier and ChesterAfter a long winter fast.

The most active area Trouble Expected at the end of the day, then a formation will observe the development of more intense and widespread rainfall Spiral Low pressure on the middle and upper Tyrrhenian. Bad weather is therefore subject to a decisive renaissance, with heavy rains in the northeast and the entire Tyrrhenian region first. More focus Snow It may fall to low and low altitudes, to the plains of Piedmont and Lombardy, and to medium heights in other parts of the alpine sector. Some snowfall is also expected in the northern Apennines.

See also  C.C. Delft, US stops transgender barrier: '' parameters inappropriate ''

On the other hand, the weather in the south will continue to be dry (less in Campania, with some short rainfall) and on the Adriatic side Weather forecast It will get worse on Tuesday the 15th Trouble The Bell Piece will gradually move its motor hub eastward, driven by high pressure, eager to resume weather conditions.
But for more details on the time to come Next daysClick this Link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“Minister Speranza, that’s enough. Today’s duty is just revenge” – Libero Cottidiano

February 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Bonus psychologist, optimistic: “It will be in Milleproroghe”

February 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Meteo, Italia tra pioggia e neve ma primavera è in arrivo

February 14, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Rain and sleet are going on, but the worst is yet to come. Over the next few hours evolution ILMETEO.it

February 14, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Uber reveals what Italians will do and how they will act on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Men and Women, former tronet player Angela Artusin: ‘Cancer is back’

February 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

After the age of 50, there is a risk of confusing it with hemorrhoids but let’s not underestimate it as it may also indicate another serious illness

February 14, 2022 Karen Hines