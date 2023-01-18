January 18, 2023

Raiden’s voice actor confirms announcements, news coming soon – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax January 18, 2023

It looks like there is already something troubling coming Lime solid mineral Or the Metal Gear series in general, whether it’s a rumors remake or something else, since Raiden voice actor Confirmed that there Announcements and news expected over the next few weeks.

Quinton Flynn He is the actor and voice actor in question, who gave the voice to Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 4, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, who responded on Twitter to those who asked for information on news related to the series that something will be announced in the coming weeks. , apparently, without going into details.

The question specifically relates to Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, considering February 2023 is the game’s 10th anniversary: ​​”Maybe there’s a Metal Gear Rising 2 inside the Metal Gear Showcase?” the user asked on Twitter, and Flynn replied, “Stay tuned for upcoming announcements in the next few weeks.”

Given the rumors already circulating about the Metal Gear Solid series, it is clear that such a statement could not go unnoticed: Flynn is an element of some importance in the series, having played what has become one of the main characters, and therefore it is possible that Has information on upcoming news about the video game series.

Obviously, it could be anything but that, but there are now many rumors regarding the possible return of Metal Gear Solid, possibly with a remake, and after seeing the backstage of Silent Hill we can’t rule out that Konami intends to make the same for this other series. also.

