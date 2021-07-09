Rai TV+, Rai’s new HbbTv platform, has arrived. How it works

A few days ago, the red and blue badges for accessing interactive HbbTv functions disappeared from Rai channels, and now for access to The new Rai TV + platform, press the “Up Arrow” key Just like it happens to Mediaset channels.

However, the contents have not undergone substantial changes: you can access them RaiPlay, exist All Rai channelsThere is a section dedicated to radio channels including those with studio video footage and there is a first set of programs in the archive related to current events available on RaiPlay.

new Dedicated news sectioni, where you can directly access the latest releases of the three national news programs and a All regional editions, the latter function was already in the old MHP version but was then scrapped with the arrival of HbbTv.

View also profile playback function To watch the program live from the beginning. With Channel Guide There is the possibility to watch programs that have already been broadcast on a particular channel during the day, without always having to access RaiPlay. So the new service is not much different from the previous version, but we appreciate the faster access and the simpler graphics but we take care of it at the same time. To access Rai TV +, it is necessary to have an Internet-connected TV that is compatible with Hbb TV from version 2.0.1.