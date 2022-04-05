Radical Dreamers Edition, Voices of the International Press – Nerd4.life

Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Editionthe modified version of the great classic arena from 1999, which was received voices Mostly positive by Journalism international. Here are the ratings expressed so far:

Shindig – 10

Digitally downloaded – 10

Siliconera – 10

RD players – 10

NintendoWorldReport – 9.5

God Obsessed – 9.5

Player 2 – 9.1

Noisy Pixel – 9

GameGrin – 9

CG Magazine – 9

Nintendos – 8.5

Twinfinite – 8

TheGamer – 8

Tear screen – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

Worth playing – 8

Playstation World – 7.5

Playstation Lifestyle – 7

Website RPG – 7

devastating – 6

Nintendo Live – 6

Wccftech – 4.5

checkout box – 4

Officially announced in February, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition includes improved characters, HD resolution, new features, and unreleased illustrations, as well as the game Radical Dreamers: Le Trésor Interdit.

However, you see, not all publications appreciated this reworked version, even expressing ratings totally opposite between them.

In addition to some perfect scores, in fact, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition also got some Erotic shortcomings And degrees certainly less bright than average.

Our review of the game is coming very soon and maybe we will be able to understand more.