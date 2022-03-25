Races will be awarding multiple prizes with the April 2022 update, the authors apologize – Nerd4.life

The president of Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo 7 will be updated soon and bidding will start More prizes players to complete the races. The team apologized to the fans for the game’s balance issues. Let’s see the details of the April 2022 update.

First of all, players who currently own a copy of Gran Turismo 7 will get Million Credit Package (You must log in by April 25, 2022 to receive it.) Additionally, a patch will arrive – in early April – that will change the way race rewards are handled.

here Changes in the next update From Gran Turismo 7:

Rewards for events of the second half of global episodes increased by 100%

Added great rewards to complete the Arena experience with all Gold/Bronze achievements

Increased rewards for online races

Eight new 1-hour endurance race events added to missions will get even better rewards

Maximum unpurchased credits increased from 20 million to 100 million

Increase the amount of used and legendary cars on display at all times

Also, by the end of April, they will be arriving in Gran Turismo 7 as well new spots Which will add cars, tracks and other repairs.



Gran Turismo 7

To continue, there will be Other changes – which has no date at the moment – always intended for Gran Turismo 7:

Increase the value of limited-time rewards

New events for the global circuit

Added 24 hour races to endurance races

Added time trials and online bonuses that vary depending on the difference in score compared to the best times of other players

Cars can be sold

Finally, the authors thank you for your patience and player feedback. Finally, we point out an anomaly associated with Gran Turismo 7: PSN congratulates you on getting Platinum, even with those who haven’t played.