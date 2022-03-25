March 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Races will be awarding multiple prizes with the April 2022 update, the authors apologize - Nerd4.life

Races will be awarding multiple prizes with the April 2022 update, the authors apologize – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 25, 2022 2 min read

The president of Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo 7 will be updated soon and bidding will start More prizes players to complete the races. The team apologized to the fans for the game’s balance issues. Let’s see the details of the April 2022 update.

First of all, players who currently own a copy of Gran Turismo 7 will get Million Credit Package (You must log in by April 25, 2022 to receive it.) Additionally, a patch will arrive – in early April – that will change the way race rewards are handled.

here Changes in the next update From Gran Turismo 7:

  • Rewards for events of the second half of global episodes increased by 100%
  • Added great rewards to complete the Arena experience with all Gold/Bronze achievements
  • Increased rewards for online races
  • Eight new 1-hour endurance race events added to missions will get even better rewards
  • Maximum unpurchased credits increased from 20 million to 100 million
  • Increase the amount of used and legendary cars on display at all times

Also, by the end of April, they will be arriving in Gran Turismo 7 as well new spots Which will add cars, tracks and other repairs.


Gran Turismo 7

To continue, there will be Other changes – which has no date at the moment – always intended for Gran Turismo 7:

  • Increase the value of limited-time rewards
  • New events for the global circuit
  • Added 24 hour races to endurance races
  • Added time trials and online bonuses that vary depending on the difference in score compared to the best times of other players
  • Cars can be sold
See also  Fan has created an iOS app to help keep track of tasks - Nerd4.life

Finally, the authors thank you for your patience and player feedback. Finally, we point out an anomaly associated with Gran Turismo 7: PSN congratulates you on getting Platinum, even with those who haven’t played.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Fan event 2022 starts today – Nerd4.life

March 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New game in production, DICE learned from 2042 errors, to report – Nerd4.life

March 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The new game is more liked than Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter – Nerd4.life

March 24, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Enjoy 1 year freedom with Airbnb in Sambuca di Sicilia: 100,000 orders arrived

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Kate Middleton is gorgeous in a lace dress but in the Bahamas everything changes

March 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space and quantum technologies, together 17 Italian industries, research bodies and universities

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“It was not right to call Dybala”

March 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt