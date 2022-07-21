Quidditch changes his name to sever ties with J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans stances

It is not only the most popular and played fantasy game in the world Harry Potter saga But it is a real sport that for more than ten years has represented an exciting form of competition between Muggles (those without magical powers). but now Quidditch represent changing the name. As part of an effort to decipher this beloved work of its author, the British writer J.K. Rowlingwhich sparked controversy Perspectives on transgender issuesThe International Quidditch Association announced that from now on athletes will install broomsticks to play Quad.

American Quadpool and the Quadpool League, the two North American sports governing bodies, announced the new name this week, which will go into effect this summer. The international sports body has said it will adopt the four-ball formula, and one of the main reasons it is closing accounts with the old and well-known name is that Rowling is “under more scrutiny.” Crossing counter positionsThe 56-year-old writer launched a social media blizzard after sharing her views on Twitter and later wrote a lengthy personal essay on transgender issues, leading many members of the LGBTQ community to do so. They accuse her of being transphobic. Of course, in addition to the ideological reason, there is a more “vulgar” one: Neither American organization owns the trademark Quidditch (owned by Warner Bros.).

J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender stance

Writer and screenwriter Johan Rowling, better known by the acronym J.K. Rowling, is among the The UK’s richest and most powerful women. His fame is closely related to that of the series Novels Harry Potter, which tells the story of a wizard during his years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and his battle against the dark wizard Voldemort. However, recently, the writer has returned to the center of attention as she shared, from her Twitter account, the opinions that they target Transgender people, in particular trans women.

His comments have been flagged multiple times TransphobiaMany of his fans and many actors who showed his stories on screen, including Daniel Radcliffe And the Emma Watson, who instead publicly sided in support of transgender people. Rowling was also a big absentee from the TV interview (on Sky and NOW) “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”: the author and mother of the world’s most famous “wizard” seem to have been left out. It is precisely because of them that his “intolerance”, even if his team has never confirmed it.

But so far the major Quidditch organisations, the Quadruple Pardon, have denounced his stances, stating that the sport “One of the most progressive countries in the world in terms of gender equality‘, with reference to a rule requiring the difference Have no more than four players of the same gender in the field at the same time. So last December, the then American Quidditch admins decided to come up with a new name, by Survey of players. At the time, the options included “quadraball”, “quidball”, “quadball” and others. “The name change is a turning point for us, and we’re trying to make the most of it,” the Major League Quadball founders said in an open letter to the players.

What is Quidditch (or rather Quadball) in the world of Muggle

The sport formerly known as Quidditch has arrived In the world of Muggle in 2005, when two students from Middlebury College (USA) started practicing it on campus. the game is A combination of rugby and dribblingIt is characterized by two teams competing on the turf trying to score as many points as possible by passing the “ball” through one of the three rings placed on the edge of the field, or by capturing a “wash”. The peculiarity of the game is that the players must move Holds the broom between his legs. Since its founding, the sport has spread to more than 40 countries and today there are nearly 600 teams, according to the governing bodies.