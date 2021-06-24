Queues to purchase the latest Apple Daily

Thursday has been posted The last issue ofApple Daily, Hong Kong’s main opposition newspaper, many people from the early hours of the morning went to newsstands to buy. The demand was so high that long queues were also formed: 80 thousand copies were printed daily, but on this occasion a million copies were printed. At 10 am local time (4 in Italy), many newsstands ran out of copies.

L ‘Apple Daily, which was the last Hong Kong newspaper with an openly critical attitude towards the city government and the Chinese system, It was announced that it will be closed this week, due to a series of repressions that led to the arrest of the historic publisher, Jimmy Lai, the editor-in-chief and part of the management, as well as the withholding of all financial funds available to the newspaper. On Wednesday morning, just before the lockdown was announced, authorities also Arrested One of the newspaper’s prominent columnists, Tseung Kwan O, who wrote under the pseudonym Li Ping.

Latest version ofApple Daily It was intended for the many people who demonstrated in recent days in support of the newspaper and freedom of the press. The cover photo shows one such demonstration titled “Hong Kong’s Painful Goodbye in the Rain: We Support the Apple Daily”.

It's 1:45 in the morning, and there's a very long queue for the latest issue of Apple Daily at the newsstand in Mongkok. There will be a million copies in print, but people are still worried that they won't be able to get one. good night, ????.

It was initially reported that the latest version ofApple Daily It would have been Saturday, June 26 and the digital version of the newspaper would not be available after 11.59pm on Saturday. However, it was decided to raise the newspaper’s closure to Wednesday night, with the latest version published on Thursday: Some employees said the closure was introduced to ensure the safety of journalists and other workers, and to avoid further arrests. The newspaper’s website and all its social media accounts were also closed at midnight on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, once in the latest edition ofApple DailyHundreds of people gathered in front of the newspaper’s office to thank the journalists for their work. The latter, in turn, appeared together to greet the demonstrators.

Thank you all readers!

