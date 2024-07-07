Queues of customers outside shops

Bologna, July 6, 2024 – salesh Bologna is full From families, citizens and groups of friends who are looking for Occasions.

the queues outside shopsThe outside of the chains can already be seen shortly before the gates open. center I River of potential customersThose who take advantage of discounts to treat themselves giftSales have already started in city stores. Dal 20% and go towards the end Summer seasonwill increase, encouraging the audience to buy.

What customers say

Curious people stop outside. Store windowsThey notice Thanks And they think about each other Additional purchase; but others take advantage of it. “Today I had a free moment, and I took advantage of it immediately, and the sales also encouraged me a little, buy some items What I liked – says Evan Dondy -. When I get back from vacation, I will think about whether to buy something else, and take the opportunity when Discounts will be higher.“

In general, “I think about going to a certain store, maybe a cosmetics store, to buy something at a discount,” she says. Michaela Santarelli – I usually prefer to buy online and get the items or products in store. But on these occasions, it is always better to go into stores to have a more in-depth look and maybe find an opportunity“H”.

What do shop owners think?

The beginning of the discounts follows the waveoptimism By traders, who see the shops already full from the first opening hours. “There is no lack of traffic and movement – highlights Dario Pazfor About peace Via Ugo Bassi – People are waiting for this period and There is a desire to buyFrom pants and Bermuda shorts to T-shirts, there’s a lot of interest. We’re optimistic there. Good start“We hope to continue this trend. We are starting with 30% sales, but we will have more discounts towards the end of the season.”

Morning “is played very wellWe are very happy about that, he concludes. Elisabetta ZanonWomen’s shoe store suede -. Our discounts start from 20%, but there are also 30 or 50% discounts. At the moment, customers remain consistent with last year’s purchases, but The beginning is positive.L. We have to keep our fingers crossed.”