Quentin Tarantino Podcast, the director will talk about cinema and VHS

It’s called “The Video Archives Podcast” and will premiere in July 2022. The new podcast for movie fans will feature friends and colleagues Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary. The two have worked together in a video rental store for 40 years, now the popular video archive in Manhattan Beach, California. They then co-wrote the screenplay for the cult film Pulp Fiction in the early 1990s and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The podcast grew out of Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary’s love of cinema and desire to tell it, highlighting old films that are often forgotten but worth recovering. In each episode the two will talk about those films but also about the physical support, the videotape and how the film in question was processed to transfer onto DVD or Blu-ray. In short, there will also be interesting information for fans of home video.

The podcast will be shown and broadcast on Stitcher, a subsidiary of SiriusXM. The executives said:

Quentin and Roger have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema and it is unusual to think that all this goes back to video rentals in Manhattan Beach. We are thrilled to be able to help them revisit this formative moment in their careers and offer their advice to a new and broader audience.

Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary released an official statement:

We never imagined that after 30 years of working together behind the counter in video archives, we’d be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about VHS movies. Watching movies was what made us meet and become friends, and our love for movies still unites us today. So we surrounded ourselves with the collection of original video archives, where we worked before we became famous directors, and traveled back in time to the golden age of VHS. We love discussing movies and want to welcome you to the Video Archives Podcast to stay with us and our newest employee at Archives Gala and discover hidden gems of VHS on our shelves.

Quentin Tarantino recently announced the release of his book “Cinema Speculation” by him.

