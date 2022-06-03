Queen’s Jubilee on TV: June 4th programme. Where do you see the platinum party

LONDON, June 3, 2022 – With the “Platinum Party at the Palace” jubilee celebrations platinum subordinate Queen Elizabeth II. Four days of the national holiday, specified in the calendar from 2 to 5 Junea true collective tribute to the irreducible daughter of King George VI, who turned 96 on April 21.

After the grand show “Trooping The Color” that opened the festivities yesterday, and the religious ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London today Saturday June 4 The Queen, who is a fan of horse racing, will travel to Surrey to participate inKazoo DerbyIn Epsom Downs. The event will not be covered by Italian TV. This is if she had overcome the “feeling malaise” that forced her to abdicate St. Paul.

L ‘event highlight Fourth of June isplatinum partyAnimation – Always Around Buckingham Palace – from the procession of artists, actors, musicians and circus acrobats; with stamp A greeting party For the supremacy of British and international stars. The The party will start at 21 o’clock (Italian time) and you can continue at He lives on Sky 109 (flow on me BBC One). In the arena, 22 thousand people are expected to watch the ceremony: of these, 10 thousand were selected in the public drawing and another 7,500 were workers, members of the armed forces, voluntary organizations and charities. Prince Charles and his son William They will honor Queen Elizabeth during the big event, taking the floor separately.

The opening of the show in front of Her Majesty’s residence will be The Queen + Adam Lambert With a special display reminiscent of Brian May’s historic appearance on the roof of the palace at the 2002 Golden Jubilee Gala. Artists of the caliber Alicia keysHans Zimmer, Ella Air, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea BocelliMimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Segala, Variety, Jason DonovanMica Paris: Everyone will perform their greatest hits in a star-studded tribute in honor of Elizabeth II.

The closing of the show will be entrusted to Diana Ross who will consequently return to perform live in the UK fifteen years after the last time. Sir Elton John He will appear in a show specially recorded for the occasion, while he will also sing on stage Sam Rydertalking about the success of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, where he was ranked second in the UK.

Besides the musical performances, there will also be space for the big champions in the world of entertainment and sports.”Made in the UKas Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducano, David BeckhamStephen Fry, Lady Julie Andrews royal ballet and Eli Symonds.

on TV

Evening (two and a half hours from the concert) (without interruption) will be proposed on Sky Channel 109 But also in simulcast Sky Art. the channel Sky One It will air a new show the next morning, Sunday, June 5th at 8.50am. It will also be possible to follow the event in broadcast live (or repeat the episode) on the channel BBC One.