Queen Elizabeth’s last voyage begins, first stop in Edinburgh – World

Start today Queen Elizabeth’s last trip(a) Towards the last house for burial. The coffin of the king, who died at the age of 96 on September 8, left the Scottish residence of Balmoral, where the 96-year-old queen died three days ago, on the final journey to her final burial in London on Monday. 19 EdinburghIt will be shown tomorrow in the first public honor In the Palace of HolyroodhouseThe official royal residence in the city.

Regina, the coffin procession leaving Balmoral Castle





Crowd wings gather along the road To honor the sovereign when the procession passed. In the Scottish capital, public donations are due for 24 hours on Monday, then on Tuesday the coffin will be transported to London to and from Buckingham Palace. Wednesday will be shown for 4 days at the Palace of Westminsterbefore the official funeral scheduled for Monday 19.

The Scottish capital is determined to bid farewell to the Queen with all the honors and everything is ready for the two-day celebration: the center presents itself this morning surrounded by silence as it is guarded by police officers. There will also be a handover ceremony in Scotland today with Announcing the new king, Charles III, first on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh at the end of the morning and then at the town castle. Tomorrow the Scottish capital will have a traditional and evocative party, key party: An old tradition is to hand over the keys of Edinburgh to the new king, who brings them back to the city so that he can keep them in the best possible way.

The chair emerged from the residence’s main gate—a sanctuary favored by Elizabeth and her late husband Filippo for decades—where two vigilant guards greeted him and made their way to the main road: inside the sarcophagus with the remains of the dead. The Queen was covered in the royal standard of the House of Windsor.

Behind the car carrying the coffin was a Rolls-Royce with Princess Anna, the 72-year-old second daughter of Her Majesty, and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, on board. So some spare Range Rovers. The Royal Princess, the title attributed to Anna, will accompany her mother’s remains throughout the journey

Edinburgh. Then the next day to London for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the new King Charles III, having finished his official proclamation ceremony and briefly meeting yesterday with the Cabinet of the British government of Les Truss, is planning today a meeting with representatives of the Commonwealth: the body of the caucus of countries. of the former empire of which he was an honorary president.

William and Harry met on behalf of their grandmother



