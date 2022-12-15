Qatar: The European Prosecutor’s Office requests the waiver of immunity for Kaylee and Spiraki – The World

The head of the European Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Covesi, has called for the lifting of immunity for former MEPs Eva Cayley (S&D) and MEP Maria Speraki (EPP). Note you move it. Based on an investigative report received from the European Office for Anti-Fraud (OLAF), EU budget fraud is suspected, with regard to the administration of the parliamentary allowance, and especially with regard to the salary of accredited parliamentary assistants.

“The allegations about the European Parliament are a blow to democracy and everything we’ve worked on for many years. It takes years to build trust, but only a moment to dismantle it.” he said that President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola Access to the European Council. I will give “the message that there will be no impunity, there will be no sweeping under the rug, and there will be no business as usual.” “I will do everything in my power to restore the prestige of the Democracy Council, the legislator, and a clean and transparent decision-making institution that is not sold to foreign parties.”

Speaking at the press conference at the EU summit, The head of the Eurochamber reported that she was invited to go to the World Cup, but she refusedHe said, “Because I have concerns about this country.” “I held two meetings with representatives of the Qatari government in Brussels, where I received invitations and turned them down.”

on the investigation frontbefore the Belgian investigators Francesco Giorgi admitted that he was part of an organization used by Morocco and Qatar to interfere and influence European affairs. His role was to deal with criticism. Belgium’s French-language newspaper Le Soir wrote this morning on the basis of documents seen with La Repubblica. According to the paper, Giorgi also indicated that he suspected Andrea Cozzolino and Mark Tarabella, both MEPs from the S&D group, of getting paid through Antonio Panziri. Morocco is allegedly involved in the suspected corruption case through the foreign intelligence service, DGED. According to the documents seen by the two newspapers – the newspaper continues – Panziri, Cozzolino and Georgi were in contact with Dajd and Abd al-Rahim Atmoun, the Moroccan ambassador to Poland.

Intelligence sources reveal this Among the European agencies that cooperated in the intelligence phase of the investigation of the so-called “Qatargate”, there are also Italian agencies Aise and Aisi, for their respective fields of competence.

According to what the Greek media writes, The Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, on corruption and money laundering in relation to facts other than those that the Belgian judiciary is working on. The financial prosecutor issued the emergency decree for the preliminary examination. The Greek judges will ask the judicial authorities in Brussels for a copy of the case file relating to the MEP.

“The outlines are very devastating.” The Prime Minister said so Georgia Meloni His arrival at the European Council, speaking of Qatargate. “In these cases, I think the reaction is very important, and the reaction must be firm and decisive,” he added. League leader Matthew Salvini:DrFor years they have tarnished the reputation of the League in search of a ruble (which does not exist) with articles, investigations and commissions, but at the same time “millions of euros of corruption from Muslim countries passed under their noses. Pathetic.” M5s leader Joseph Conti: “No Italian parliamentarian, who takes money from citizens, should take money from foreign countries, sovereign wealth funds or related funds.”

“Full confidence in the judicial investigation and full support and confidence in the President of the European Parliament Mitsola in taking the necessary steps to improve and protect the work of the Eurochamber. “This is the message sent by European leaders, according to EU sources, to the President of the Eurochamber, who” thanked him for his frankness. “The leaders welcomed the efficiency of the EuroChamber’s response to this attack, “Metsola explained. At the press conference.

And when the president announces it A broad package of European system reforms will be put in place In 2023, explaining that “there are loopholes that need to be closed like those of former members of the European Parliament or in the transparency record,” and says she asked for a review of what was voted on and work on it, the European Parliament gives Green light for the text calling for the immediate suspension of all legislative acts related to the State of Qatar. The text voted on was adopted by 541 votes in favour, 2 against, with 3 abstentions.