Qatar 2022, Brazil and Argentina will not recover

The contentious match between Brazil and Argentina, which was interrupted after five minutes on September 5, will not recover. The match, which was initially scheduled for September 22, will not be played due to the imminent start of the World Cup.

The classic par excellence football South America was boycotted by health inspectors due to the presence of Emiliano Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso from England. The three allegedly made anti-Covid statements when entering Brazil, claiming they had not visited the UK in the past 14 days.

The official announcement came through a press release from the Argentine Football Association (AFA): “The AFC has informed that, as part of the disciplinary action for the incidents that occurred in the Brazil-Argentina match on 5 September 2021, the AFC, the Brazilian Football Confederation The International Football Association Board (FIFA) resolved the dispute before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).. The Asian Football Confederation and the Brazilian Confederation have accepted their respective responsibilities for the events that led to the suspension of the match, as confirmed by FIFA’s judicial bodies, and will bear the relevant penalty. As a result, the AFC ordered a total fine of 150,000 Swiss francs, half of which is suspended for two years for a probationary period. Half of the fine (25% of the total fine) will be donated directly by the AFA to the World Health Organization (WHO), in support of its ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 ″.