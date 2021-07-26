July 26, 2021

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Putin, the Russian fleet is capable of launching deadly attacks – the last hour

Samson Paul July 26, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – St. Petersburg, July 25 – The Russian Navy is capable of launching “deadly attacks” against submarines and hostile air targets. This was confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the annual parade of military ships in the coastal city of St. Petersburg.

The Russian president’s comments come days after military officers announced tests of new advanced weapons, some of which come from an arsenal that Putin described as “indomitable.”

“The Russian Navy today has everything it needs to ensure the protection of our country and our national interests,” Putin said. “We can detect enemies under water, on the surface or in the air and target them if necessary with a deadly attack,” the president continued, according to what was reported by state television. Putin then added that Russia secured its place among the world’s leading naval powers, also by developing “the most modern and unrivaled hypersonic precision weapons.” (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


