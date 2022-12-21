Putin sick new suspects after the ceremony in the Kremlin. What happened – time

Jade Orcio December 21, 2022

Does Vladimir Putin suffer from covid? Did he endanger the ceremony in the Catherine Hall in the Kremlin? And the Telegram channel Generall Svr, which is run by a former Russian lieutenant and now a defector, issued its usual morning post, focusing attention on the state of health of the ‘Tsar’. First, he underlined the opposing behaviors of Zelensky and Putin, one at the front under the bombs and the other safe inside the golden walls of the Kremlin: “While the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the hottest place on the front, the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles have been fought for months and soldiers awarded, Russian President Vladimir participated Putin at the ceremony of awarding the highest state awards of the Russian Federation in the warm, bright and generally safe Catherine Hall.

Then he revealed that the only danger to Putin is Putin himself. Because? “The day before, he showed obvious symptoms of SARS (probably influenza), such as chills, pain in the head and joints, fever, and runny nose, but the president preferred to attend by preventing the symptoms with medication.”

From now until New Year’s Eve, the President of the Russian Federation must show himself in good shape because he is expected in a series of events such as the expanded meeting of the College of the Ministry of Defense: “It is almost impossible to cancel the participation, although really important decisions are not expected – yes you read On the Telegram channel -… Here, too, it is necessary to push the sick Putin to planned actions.Lukashenko also apparently did not lie when he said that he had the flu when he tried to interrupt Putin’s visit to the Republic of Belarus.



