Putin recognizes Donbass, Kiev calls for severe sanctions

The crisis in Ukraine is greatly accelerated. In a surprising move, the Russian president yesterday Vladimir Putin announced for the first time recognition of independence The self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, then the order to send troops to the Donbass region with the goal, which is the Kremlin version, “guarantee peace.” “We are not afraid of Russia,” replied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated in an address to the nation that Ukrainians would not give up “one piece” of the country. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba called for tough sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, the United States moved its diplomats to Poland at night for security reasons.

10.26 About 90,000 residents of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Lugansk and Donetsk entered the Russian Rostov region and others arrived: the Rostov Regional Office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies announced. Interfax reports.

9.43 The “first round of British economic sanctions against Russia” was announced today. This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warning that Vladimir Putin was determined to have a “total invasion of Ukraine”. This was reported by the international media.

9.35 The Parliament of the Lugansk People’s Republic today ratified the Agreement of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance with Russia: this was reported by a journalist from the Russian TASS Agency present at the session. The ratification was unanimously approved by 46 lawmakers out of the 46 who attended the extraordinary plenary session. The first reading was immediately followed by the second and final reading.

9.29 “We remain confident and calm. We are ready and able to defend ourselves and our sovereignty.” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter following Moscow’s decision to recognize Donbass’ independence. Action recognized by the Kremlin of aggression against Ukraine.

9.02 “Today at noon we will adopt the first sanctions” against Moscow. This was stated by the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, upon his arrival in Paris at the Indo-Pacific Cooperation Forum. Borrell announced that an “informal foreign affairs council will take place after this forum,” saying he was “sure of a unanimous vote” of member states. At the same time, the meeting of ambassadors of the 27 member states will begin at 9.30 in Brussels, and the file of sanctions will be on the table after Moscow’s recognition of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

8.35 Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in last night’s shelling and 12 others were wounded: Operation Joint Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced in a report published this morning. The Guardian reported it. The document notes that Ukraine has recorded 84 ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours by Russian-backed forces, 64 of them with weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements.

7.19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is still ready to meet with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkin, after the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to send troops to the two Ukrainian separatist regions: announced the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova. “Even in the most difficult moments … we say … we are ready for negotiations,” Zakharova said in comments broadcast on YouTube. As is known, a meeting between Blinken and Lavrov is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

3.11 “The next few hours and days will be critical. The risk of a major conflict is real and must be avoided at all costs.” This was stated by UN Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at the emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, underlining the “full commitment of the Secretary-General to work towards a diplomatic solution to the current crisis.” He added: “We also regret – and added – the order to deploy Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, as stated in the ‘peacekeeping mission’.”