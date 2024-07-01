Pulisic, USA: “Did we need a better performance against Uruguay? I might have been a bit emotional…”

After a 2-1 loss against Panama Thursday evening in Atlanta, to captain the US national team Christian Pulisic He answered questions in view of tonight’s (3pm) match againstUruguay. landed in the quarter finals for America Hanging by a Thread: Need a win against us Celeste Bielsa advances if Panama beat Bolivia in the other Group C match at the same time.

“How do we accept this competition? How do we accept any challenge,” replied the Milan winger. “We have to go and represent our country with passion and pride. We have to go and play the best match of our lives, that’s it,” Pulisic said early on. Retracing his steps today: “Looking back, I don’t think it was true. I didn’t think we should have played the best game of our lives. Maybe I was a little emotional.”

target. “I think we have to play a very strong match. I know we have a good enough team to do that and put on a great performance. It means going on the pitch with intensity from the start, not letting emotions take over. Over – declared Pulisic -, stick to our game plan, we have enough Be confident that there is a good team and at the end, in 90 minutes, we will score a goal, go ahead and win the match”, the comment was taken. Athletic.