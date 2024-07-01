July 1, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pulisic, USA: “Did we need a better performance against Uruguay? I might have been a bit emotional…”

Pulisic, USA: “Did we need a better performance against Uruguay? I might have been a bit emotional…”

Noah French July 1, 2024 2 min read

After a 2-1 loss against Panama Thursday evening in Atlanta, to captain the US national team Christian Pulisic He answered questions in view of tonight’s (3pm) match againstUruguay. landed in the quarter finals for America Hanging by a Thread: Need a win against us Celeste Bielsa advances if Panama beat Bolivia in the other Group C match at the same time.

“How do we accept this competition? How do we accept any challenge,” replied the Milan winger. “We have to go and represent our country with passion and pride. We have to go and play the best match of our lives, that’s it,” Pulisic said early on. Retracing his steps today: “Looking back, I don’t think it was true. I didn’t think we should have played the best game of our lives. Maybe I was a little emotional.”

target. “I think we have to play a very strong match. I know we have a good enough team to do that and put on a great performance. It means going on the pitch with intensity from the start, not letting emotions take over. Over – declared Pulisic -, stick to our game plan, we have enough Be confident that there is a good team and at the end, in 90 minutes, we will score a goal, go ahead and win the match”, the comment was taken. Athletic.

See also  Pepe Severnini tries, frosting in the studio - Libero Codydino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

US Supreme Court to rule on debit card swipe fee case

July 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Rain, hail and a drop in temperatures over the next few days, a fresh turn from mid-week

July 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Fire in Eastern Rome, value of dioxin rises. Gualtieri signed bis decree. Here’s what it predicts

June 30, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Pulisic, USA: “Did we need a better performance against Uruguay? I might have been a bit emotional…”

July 1, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Economic Agenda for July 2, 2024

July 1, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I’ve been blocked since morning, people are being treated like animals”

July 1, 2024 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Wimbledon: Berrettini defeats Fucsovics and qualifies for the second round. On the wrong – tennis court

July 1, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt