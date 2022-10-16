Psychosis breaks out, experts explain how to recognize it and what to do if you are bitten »ILMETEO.it

Violin spider: psychosis breaks out, experts explain how to recognize it and what to do if you are bitten

Violin spider in the foreground

. At least five people went to the same pharmacy in one district of the capital, to receive a bite. We are talking about an insect fromWhich immediately set off the alarm, with ASL Roma 3 publishing itself on the spotTo identify a specific spider, with subsequent behaviors in the event of a bite.

According to the newspaper, RepublicIn the vademecum of the healthcare company there is all the useful information, which we will try to summarize.



How do you recognize the violin spider? violin spider ‘Small, yellowish-brown’ And the “His body reaches a maximum length of 9 mm”, However “Also taking into account the long legs, the maximum dimensions of this spider are about 4-5 cm.”



where is she? Also known as a hermit spider, it is a nocturnal animal that stays all day long hiding in cracks and crevices and in the home or public buildings. It can find shelter behind furniture, baseboards and inside cracks in walls. ragno violino There are also attics, basements and bathrooms. It can also be found in more The seasons heat up in open spaces near homes, such as parks.” A little bit all over, in short.



How do you act? he have ‘Purely nocturnal shy behaviour’ allowing him to pass “Often unnoticed,” for this reason. “It’s hardly recognizable at a glance.” But without getting too close, just look at it better, why “It has a peculiarity that allows it to be easily distinguished from other types of spiders: in the thoracic head (the front part of the body, where the eyes are also located, so to speak) the animal has a dark-colored spot whose shape only resembles that of a violin.”



Is it aggressive? The answer is no. So much so that if he met a human being “It is better to flee than to attack.” sting, in fact, “This is not frequent”, but “It happens by mistake.”



This is what happens to our body in the event of a sting. “Initially, the skin affected by the bite does not show any changes. In the following hours, a red lesion with itching, burning and tingling may appear that can ulcerate or become infected within the next 48-72 hours.” In severe cases, Fortunately it is not very prevalent. we are talking “More appropriately than loxoscelism, a syndrome that manifests at the cutaneous and systemic level caused by spider venom.” first symptoms Fever, nausea, muscle and/or joint pain, headache: They can appear as early as 10-20 minutes after the bite. And as with other animals, “Allergic reactions can occur in susceptible people.”



So what do you do in case of a sting? Five things. the first: “Alert the emergency number and poison control center, especially if localized symptoms appear and worsen in the following hours.” Then it is necessary “Wash thoroughly with soap and water, without using strong disinfectants”, next “Visile Area Compression” And if this is on the legs or arms, “Keep them up.” Finally, it should be “Avoid manipulating or carving the site where the sting is” And of course you have to Pay attention to the appearance of symptoms of any kind, taking care to monitor the progression of the skin lesion.