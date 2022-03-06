March 6, 2022

PS5 / Xbox Series vs PC Ultra 4K comparison, here are the graphic differences - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 6, 2022 1 min read

With the first and simple comparison made by GTA Series Video on Twitter, we have the opportunity to see Graphical differences between the PC version (in 4K and Ultra detail) and the PS5/Xbox Series version of GTA 5.

You can see the comparison via two picturesavailable below, shared via This Tweet.


As you can see, in the left image, it is clear that a file Quality texture On PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has been improved. Moreover, the density of elements such as vegetation also appears to have improved. On the right, however, we can see that a file Light and Fog Effects GTA 5 has been improved. Obviously, this is a preliminary comparison made from two images. This is not the best way to make a final judgment on the quality of the game’s graphics.

Anyway, it seems clear that some to improve Compared to the PC version out there. We just have to wait for the game to arrive and the chance to try this new version firsthand. GTA 5 is a hugely successful game and above all an enduring game. With the arrival of these new releases, Rockstar gaming’s masterpiece is sure to have many successful years ahead of it.

We also remind you that GTA Online will be included in PS Plus in March 2022, starting March 15, 2022.

