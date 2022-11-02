PS5 Standard from GameStop is on sale today, November 2, pricing and details for both bundles – Nerd4.life

PS5 standard It will be available for purchase again at Jim Stop this afternoon, Wednesday 2 NovemberStarting at 15:00 in two different bundles that include the console, various accessories and a selection of games. Below you’ll find details, prices, and how to buy them in case you’re interested.

GameStop has confirmed two PS5 Standard bundles will go on sale this afternoon, both at €799.98. The first includes Pulse 3D, Gotham Knights, Resident Evil Village, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin headphones and Sniper Thumb rubber pads. In the second instead, we found a Dualsense controller in Starlight Blue, a Big Ben Essential Pack (consisting of a headphone stand, charger for two controllers, a 3-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, and two stick covers), Gotham Knights, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, MXGP 2020, and F1 2021.

Both packages will go on sale at GameStop website at an unspecified time From 15:00 on me. As usual, the actual PS5 availability will be communicated live during the live broadcast on the series’ Twitch channel, a this is the address, which will start at the same time. Quantities for sale are usually very limited as the demand is very high, so we suggest that you go live from the start, while still being ready to place your order as soon as availability is announced.



PS5 standard

The hope is that thanks to the PS5’s increased production, the console will be easier to find in stores, even without similar initiatives, especially given Christmas is approaching.

This news is not an advertisement, but rather editorial content to report on offers that we think may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for publishing this article.