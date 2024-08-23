Friday, August 23, 2024
Search
Tech

PS5 sold out in China thanks to Black Myth: Wukong success and scalpers cashing in

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

According to Daniel Camillo, consultant and collaborator at GamesIndustry, PS5 sold out in Chinese stores After launch Black Legend: WukongWith stores unable to keep up with the high demand from consumers.

Needless to say, the main reason for this increase in sales is due to the above-mentioned RPG. After all, we are talking about a game produced in China, inspired by the novel “Journey to the West” and which perfectly embodies the style and traditions of the country, and has been positively received by both the public and critics. In short, the perfect recipe for success.

Incredible success from any point of view.

The PS5’s sellout in China is no surprise, even considering the impressive sales figures Black Myth: Wukong has achieved in less than a week after its release: we’re talking 10 million copies between PC and PS5 and an equally impressive peak of 3 million concurrent active users across all platforms. Truly impressive numbers for what is considered Game Science’s first AAA game.

Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, Black Myth: Wukong scored a goal. 1.7 billion views on Chinese social media platform Weibo in the first 24 hours of launch. Moreover, GameScience also became the most viewed game on Huya, DouYu, and Bilibili, reaching a total of 29 million viewers On all three platforms.

See also  Recently bought an iPhone? From battery to privacy and security: all the functions you need to activate immediately
Previous article
Kennedy withdraws, backs Trump. Family: ‘Traitor’

Popular

More like this

Kennedy withdraws, backs Trump. Family: ‘Traitor’

Samson Paul Samson Paul -
Robert...

Severe heat wave over the weekend, but watch out for rain; Predictions

Noah French Noah French -
Good news for summer lovers or those still on...

Companies: S&P, EU default rate to fall to 4.25% by June 2025

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milan, August 23...

Is Belen Rodriguez single again for Stefano Di Martino? A gesture from Angelo Galvano shows how things are going

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
According to recent rumors, everything is over between Belén...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Kennedy withdraws, backs Trump. Family: ‘Traitor’

World 0
Robert...

Severe heat wave over the weekend, but watch out for rain; Predictions

Top News 0
Good news for summer lovers or those still on...

Companies: S&P, EU default rate to fall to 4.25% by June 2025

Economy 0
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milan, August 23...

Popular News

Kennedy withdraws, backs Trump. Family: ‘Traitor’

World 0
Robert...

Severe heat wave over the weekend, but watch out for rain; Predictions

Top News 0
Good news for summer lovers or those still on...

Companies: S&P, EU default rate to fall to 4.25% by June 2025

Economy 0
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milan, August 23...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska