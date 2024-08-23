PS5 sold out in China thanks to Black Myth: Wukong success and scalpers cashing in

According to Daniel Camillo, consultant and collaborator at GamesIndustry, PS5 sold out in Chinese stores After launch Black Legend: WukongWith stores unable to keep up with the high demand from consumers.

Needless to say, the main reason for this increase in sales is due to the above-mentioned RPG. After all, we are talking about a game produced in China, inspired by the novel “Journey to the West” and which perfectly embodies the style and traditions of the country, and has been positively received by both the public and critics. In short, the perfect recipe for success.