PS5 sold out in China thanks to Black Myth: Wukong success and scalpers cashing in

According to Daniel Camillo, consultant and collaborator at GamesIndustry, PS5 sold out in Chinese stores After launch Black Legend: WukongWith stores unable to keep up with the high demand from consumers.
Needless to say, the main reason for this increase in sales is due to the above-mentioned RPG. After all, we are talking about a game produced in China, inspired by the novel “Journey to the West” and which perfectly embodies the style and traditions of the country, and has been positively received by both the public and critics. In short, the perfect recipe for success.
Incredible success from any point of view.
The PS5’s sellout in China is no surprise, even considering the impressive sales figures Black Myth: Wukong has achieved in less than a week after its release: we’re talking 10 million copies between PC and PS5 and an equally impressive peak of 3 million concurrent active users across all platforms. Truly impressive numbers for what is considered Game Science’s first AAA game.
Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, Black Myth: Wukong scored a goal. 1.7 billion views on Chinese social media platform Weibo in the first 24 hours of launch. Moreover, GameScience also became the most viewed game on Huya, DouYu, and Bilibili, reaching a total of 29 million viewers On all three platforms.
