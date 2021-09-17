September 17, 2021

PS5, Sabrent Heatsink Can Replace SSD Door – Nerd4.life

Sabrent produced heat sink for every PS5 which replaces the cabin door forSSD control unit, thus trying to reduce the operating temperatures of the drive.

We know from the installation manual of the M.2 SSD on the PS5 that the system only supports devices with a heatsink, the surface of which is cooled by air driven by fan middle.

Sabrent M.2 NVMe PS5 Heatsink (SB-PSHS)
Well, a product made by Sabrent, a brand well known to M.2 SSD owners, tries to contribute to the dissipation of the cabin thanks to a heat-absorbing aluminum design that in theory should also cool off thanks to the console fan.

In short, it is a small but probably useful support, which for a reasonable amount (19.99 euros) can give us an extra degree of calm in terms of temperature control PlayStation 5 and its components.


The photos of the heatsink give an idea of ​​how it works and there is no doubt that a similar design could be useful for the purpose of cooling the cabin compared to the metal plate that is installed by default on the console.

