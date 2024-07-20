Saturday, July 20, 2024
PS5 Pro pops out of No Man’s Sky setting

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

It is now known that Sony is working on a PlayStation 5 Pro.hardware upgrade for the latest console, with advanced features. There are many rumors circulating about it, but officially nothing is known yet. Then the new version of PS5 appears In No Man’s Sky configuration files It generated a lot of interest. In essence, a preset designed specifically for Trinity (the alleged codename for the PS5 Pro) was found that was immediately compared to the PS5 preset.

Jump or jump?

As you can see, the adjusted values ​​are very low. As we will see, this does not mean much, in light of the match, but in the meantime Let’s see where the differences lie.

Those we report separately are: The only values ​​that appear are modified.:

PS5 Preset

  • Minimum dynamic resizing factor = 0.6
  • WaterQuality TkGraphicsDetailTypes GraphicDetail = GraphicDetailEnum. High

Trinity preset, aka PS5 Pro

  • Minimum dynamic resizing factor = 0.8
  • WaterQuality TkGraphicsDetailTypes GraphicDetail = GraphicDetailEnum. Ultra

Now, it should be said that despite the impact that seeing the yet-to-be-announced console configuration might have, we’re still talking about Old title, born on PS4In short, it’s not from No Man’s Sky that we can expect who knows what improvement in graphics.

Furthermore, it could just be a temporary configuration, since the console release is still a long way off (we’re talking about 2025, at this point).

In short, let’s take it as a curiosity, Certainly not as an indication of the PS5 Pro’s power.After all, we are talking about hardware that updates an existing console, as happened with the PlayStation 4 Pro with the PlayStation 4, so miracles should not be expected in terms of general graphical progress. Games will probably run better and have some additional effects, but in essence they will be identical to the PS5.

