December 13, 2021

PS5 and PS4, the best 2021 games according to Sony in Christmas gift guide - Nerd4.life

December 13, 2021

Sony Created a guide for birthday presents indicating me Best games of 2021 available for me PS5 and PS4. The list is inevitably affected by business dynamics, but it is still important to consult with it.

The sports category is well represented in FIFA 22, the protagonist in a record launch with more than 9 million players, while among the family experiences we find titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and It Takes Two, GOTY at The Game Awards 2021.

Among the first-person shooters, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042 and Deathloop stand out, but there is also an action-adventure category with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

“You don’t know what to give a player this holiday? Why don’t you start a game?” , read the Sony page. “Choose from this year’s biggest releases, great gifts designed for gamers, there really is something for everyone.”

In short, this is a solid pick that well represents the best of what was released this year on PlayStation. It’s a pity that Playstation Store You are not allowed to buy toys to be able to give them: lack of it would have been nice to fill in time for Christmas.

See also  Postponing for a year was a decision that put players before everything - Nerd4.life

