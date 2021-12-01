PS5 and PS4 games confirmed in Germany and Spain – Nerd4.life

There are still a few hours until the official announcement of PS5 and PS4 games For subscribers a PlayStation Plus for a month December 2021However, it is clear that both the German division of PlayStation and the Spanish division have allowed the group to escape on social networks a little in advance.
As MP1st reports, the official PlayStationDE Twitter account accidentally published a post immortalizing free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December, confirming the leaks in the past few days. Specifically, the free games offered to subscribers are:
- Godfall: Challenger Edition
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- fatal shell
to which it was added Three more titles for PlayStation VR.
As if that weren’t enough, thanks to a leak, a video of the PlayStation Plus’s December collection presentation has surfaced on the net, which you can watch below.
A few hours later, the Spanish department also allowed the confirmation to be skipped, via a post posted on Twitter and then immediately removed it. In hindsight: Several users have saved a screenshot of the tweet, as you can see below.
However, we are looking forward to the official announcement from Sony, which will arrive this afternoon. Perhaps now it is just a formality, but the arrival of some surprises, such as new ones, cannot be ruled out in advance. PlayStation VR games As a gift to subscribers.
If you haven’t already, you still have plenty of time to add the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 to your collection, which includes, among other things, Action RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.
