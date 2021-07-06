PS4 and PS5 games are available in July 2021, don’t forget the bonus game – Nerd4.life

Today, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, is the day the free PS5 and PS4 games from PS Plus will be published in July 2021. You can already download them from now on. Also, don’t forget about the add-on game – Virtua Fighter 5 – which is still available, in case you didn’t claim it in June 2021. Let’s see all the details.

First of all, all you have to do is sign in with your PlayStation account At this address for the PS Store. Or you can take advantage of the PlayStation app for iOS and Android and claim titles. Finally, of course, you can download games directly from PS4 and PS5 consoles.



PS Plus: July 2021 games available

The first free games for July 2021 is A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5. This is the new version of the popular Asobo stealth game. This version can also be accessed for free for PS4 version owners who are not PS Plus subscribers.

The second free PS Plus game in July 2021 is Call of Duty Black Ops IIII. This is Activision’s first person shooter, released on PS4 in 2018. A perfect addition to waiting for the new COD to arrive for 2021.

Then we have WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4. This is an arcade style and animated version of the classic WWE 2K series. We will be able to create and customize our characters as well as fight with friends locally or online.

Finally, we remind you that PS Plus subscribers can still claim Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown for PS4 until August 3rd along with other games of the month. It’s one of the June games, but it’s got extra lodging time.

Finally, here are the PS Now games added in July 2021.