February 21, 2022

PS4 and PS5 games announced in March 2022, one of them is already known – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax February 21, 2022 2 min read

Like every month, PlayStation gamers are ready to discover free titles that will soon be available on two Sony consoles. As you may have already understood, let’s talk about it Free PS4 and PS5 games from PS Plus. Announcing subscription video games March 2022 Coming, as it is posted.

L ‘ad One of the free PS4 and PS5 games on PS Plus for March 2022 is expected to take place on February 23, 2022, a week before the release.

there publishing Of PS4 and PS5 free games from PS Plus always happens on the first Tuesday of the month, so it will fall on March 1, 2022.

Of course, all of this is true unless Sony decides to make some last-minute changes, announcements, and delays in publishing.


Grand Theft Auto Online

However, this month will be a special month, as there will be Extra free PS5 game For PS Plus subscribers. As confirmed by Rockstar Games, GTA Online will be available for free to PS5 players who sign up for PS Plus starting March 15, 2022. This game will be on PlayStation Plus for three months. After that, only those who claimed would be able to continue playing for free. So don’t forget to claim it!

As for rumors about possible free games in March 2022 from PS Plus, there are no reliable rumors at the moment. We just have to wait for the official announcement.

