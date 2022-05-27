PS Plus loved by gamers, Sony reveals the results of a survey about the service – Nerd4.life

Sony recently shared a new one Dedicated financial report for PlayStation. Among the various information shared, you can also read that according to the survey, most players are satisfied with it. PS Plus.

Specifically, he mentioned that 72% Of the players who took part in the survey said they were satisfied with a score between eight and ten (out of a maximum of ten). 33% of PS Plus players gave the highest rating, rated as “Very Satisfied”.

As you can see below, Sony claims 36% of gamers score play online, while 30% do so for their monthly free games. 21% want to take advantage of exclusive discounts, while 13% want access to the cloud storage dedicated to saving data.



Custom PlayStation Report for PS Plus

to me March 2022Furthermore, 69% of the subscribers were PS4 players, while the remaining 31% were PS5 players. Obviously, the percentage is mainly conditioned on the number of PS5s in circulation.

PS Plus also saw a file A decrease in the number of subscribers In fiscal 2021, but it came after a year of massive success, conditioned by covid-19 (which forced many people to stay home) and by Fall Guys, which attracted many players as a console exclusive.

Gamers these days are criticizing the latest Plus news, but it turns out that some of the issues were just “glitch”, such as the case for Extra Charges and Deluxe.