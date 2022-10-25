PS Plus, Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced for November 2022, And Then – Nerd4.life

We’re nearing the end of October, which brings up the classic month-end question across all of our subscribers PlayStation Plusthat is, in this case: When will the free PS5 and PS4 games for November 2022 be announced?

According to Sony’s standard way of working, PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games are expected to be announced this week. Wednesday October 26-This is the day after tomorrow.



PlayStation Plus, logo

It’s actually the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of November, so the official announcement for upcoming games should arrive on that date.

Usually, the announcement arrives around 17:30, but it is very likely that it will be preceded by the classic as well a leak They can appear as early as today or tomorrow, so keep an eye on the Internet for any news, which will obviously be reported immediately here on Multiplayer.it.

Also in accordance with Sony’s normal process with respect to PlayStation Plus, the November games should be available for Download Starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the date when current PS Plus games in October 2022 give way to those arriving next month, so keep this info in mind if you haven’t downloaded the current month’s titles yet.

As for any predictions, as it often happens there are no clues about potential titles, but it’s possible that there will be at least one horror game on the show, considering the upcoming holiday Halloween And its classic repercussions in the world of video games.