Proximity medicine, home telemedicine for the vulnerable – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – TERAMO, January 16 – The piloting phase of the home telemedicine service has begun, a project of the Regional Assistance Department of the Local Health Authority of Teramo and managed by Valerio Provita. Nine vulnerable patients, already in charge of integrated home care and residing in the SNAI (National Strategy for the Interior) region “Alto Aterno – Gran Sasso Laga”, are under home monitoring three times a week, with the visit of the nurse Adi. The nurse is equipped with a set, consisting of a TV-tablet, a 6-head ECG, a multi-parameter monitor and a spirometer, which will allow perfect monitoring of the patient also in order to prevent exacerbations of diseases and, thus, avoid or ultimately delay their hospitalization. This first activity will be expanded, in the next few weeks, to all health districts with the participation of 15 nurses and about 60 vulnerable patients already in charge of home care.



By the end of the year, the service will be fully operational across the ASL territory for fragile patients to be monitored at home, including from hospital wards and those who need to be monitored during the reducing phase of the acute phase of the disease until completed recovery or stabilization. “The activation of the first phase of telemedicine represents a first step towards a new approach to social and health assistance based on maximum proximity to the patient, but also a first step in the deep reform of regional care and assistance according to the model designed in DM 77 “, concludes Di Giosia. (Dealing).

