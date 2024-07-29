Protzo blew up medical leaders for “Al-Siyasa”: “We do not consult, it exposes the staff and patients to danger”

Once the emergency situation is over after a power outage, In Brotzu it’s time to settle scores. It has the shape of a letter but its essence is a torpedo – the goal of “politics” – The letter sent today by all the directors of the Arnas departments, that is, those who “keep things going”, to the General Director Agnese Vodis and to the Directors of Health and Administration. The first, Raymundo Pena, sent a message on Friday, approximately, He described it as “hidden” during the difficult hours of the hospital’s closure (and even after). The document issued today by medical leaders is a stark position. Towards Bina, but also to those who, as representatives of the Regional Council, took the battalion commander’s baton in their hands. While San Michele was without light: Luca Caschelli, Alessandra Todd’s right hand.

the message

The document initially mentions a letter that Fodis sent to the area in recent weeks, when the family in Brotzow ran out of money. He was referring to “A very critical situation that peaked on the night of July 13 and 14, when a large influx of all kinds of diseases and emergencies was managed thanks to the dedication of the entire healthcare staff.” Even then, it was necessary to “conduct an immediate and appropriate collective study aimed at a new organizational structure in keeping with the changing conditions of the network.” The meeting did not take place.

“It seems quite clear that this regulatory problem is related to the level of politics that Arnas has always been able to rely on,” the doctors continue. “In the global and collective health care component of various specialties” which defines “due to the competence of the professionals working there, the qualifications of a hospital of national importance”. It’s as if he’s saying: If Brozo succeeds, it’s thanks to us, not politics.

After that, the document becomes more important: « Non-participation of department managers It was even more evident on the occasion of the recent failure of the Saint-Michel power station (July 20-21) when the situation of serious danger suffered by a large part of the population belonging to the Arnas area of ​​jurisdiction Without an operational core or crisis unit extended to include all responsible physicians who had the opportunity to offer their expertise to support the company’s management.” It turns out that those leading the hospital structures did not know what was really happening. How serious is the problem? Which led to the closure of Brotzow. “The hospital learned and noticed this case through the press and television,” we read again, “The policy involved did not, on this occasion, care to ensure that the operational element actually responsible under the law was adequately and promptly involved. To manage the dramatic situation.” “A state of uncertainty” that has “It created a sense of insecurity and anxiety among employees, which weakened the character and role of the institution.” For this reason, the nine department directors are requesting an urgent meeting with the hospital’s senior management, to which they also invite the department and the mayor of Cagliari, but also those who “in the events of July 20 and 21 replaced the clinical-operational component without providing clear answers and detailed intervention protocols, This increases the exposure of healthcare workers to very serious risks in protecting the health of Sardinian citizens.”

Health Director Email

On July 29, all signatories to today’s letter received an email. Health Director Raymundo Pena expressed his “deep regret for what happened, on the occasion of the event known to all as the power outage.”He had no concrete action to take from you, the department managers. “To cooperate with the writer,” that is, with him, who “immediately arrived at the hospital.” Pina says this behavior continued in the following days.

