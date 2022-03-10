March 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prosecutor asks for 4 months in prison for two entrepreneurs in Sanremo - Sanremonews.it

Prosecutor asks for 4 months in prison for two entrepreneurs in Sanremo – Sanremonews.it

Karen Hines March 10, 2022 1 min read

amounts to 4 months in prison The indictment request filed this morning by Prosecutor Luca Scorza Azara against Two pioneer sisters originally from Sanremo, AS and AD, accused of possessing False his dismissal to receive an allowance The unemployment between the end of 2014 and 2015.

The same sentence request was also drafted against the third accused, SM, Company Director At the time of the facts, bear the responsibility in competition and especially to endorse this alleged illegal mechanism.

Prosecutor General Skorza Azara also asked the court, headed by Carlo Indelicati Confiscation of collected sums Unnecessarily by the two accused totaling a little more 11 thousand euros.

They pretended to quit smoking – The prosecutor said during the indictment – Instead, they kept working. Furthermore it, It was ridiculous That the business owner, in the face of a corporate crisis, shoot yourself instead of the staff. Moreover, all the witnesses under investigation, i.e. 4 workers and one client, stated that they did not notice any change in their presence at the workplace.”

Immediately after discussing the plaintiff, the defendant’s attorneys intervened, Alessandro Moroni And the Marco GenoveseWho asked the court for innocence because the truth does not exist. The trial was adjourned to March 31 due to the parties’ responses and verdict.

See also  Vaccini Covid, Donini: "Astrazeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna: There is no choice in Emilia-Romagna"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Crazy, you won’t be able to do this anymore…”

March 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Revenue Agency, Zero Tolerance: 500,000 Citizens Bankrupt

March 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

McDonald’s closes 850 stores in Russia: “We will continue to pay our 62,000 employees”

March 9, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Prosecutor asks for 4 months in prison for two entrepreneurs in Sanremo – Sanremonews.it

March 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Aries and Pisces in decline

March 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Jimbei, after 5 weeks is back on the curve, in 7 days + 1.5% – Health

March 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horner denies Mercedes’ illegality – FormulaPassion.it – ​​F1 Team – Formula 1

March 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt