Prosecutor asks for 4 months in prison for two entrepreneurs in Sanremo – Sanremonews.it

amounts to 4 months in prison The indictment request filed this morning by Prosecutor Luca Scorza Azara against Two pioneer sisters originally from Sanremo, AS and AD, accused of possessing False his dismissal to receive an allowance The unemployment between the end of 2014 and 2015.

The same sentence request was also drafted against the third accused, SM, Company Director At the time of the facts, bear the responsibility in competition and especially to endorse this alleged illegal mechanism.

Prosecutor General Skorza Azara also asked the court, headed by Carlo Indelicati Confiscation of collected sums Unnecessarily by the two accused totaling a little more 11 thousand euros.

They pretended to quit smoking – The prosecutor said during the indictment – Instead, they kept working. Furthermore it, It was ridiculous That the business owner, in the face of a corporate crisis, shoot yourself instead of the staff. Moreover, all the witnesses under investigation, i.e. 4 workers and one client, stated that they did not notice any change in their presence at the workplace.”